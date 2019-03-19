BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the 'Company') announce that Ian Cockerill has today stated his intention to retire as Chairman of the Company and will not be seeking re-election as a Director at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This follows the announcement of his appointment to the board of BHP, an Anglo-Australian multinational mining and petroleum dual-listed public company headquartered in Australia.

Ian Cockerill has served as a Director of the Company since November 2013 and as Chairman since April 2016 and the Board would like to express its strong appreciation for all his efforts on behalf of the Company during this time. The Board has already commenced the process of selecting a new Chairman to succeed Ian Cockerill following the Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2019.

Ian Cockerill commented:

"It has been a real honour and privilege to be Chairman of the Company and specifically as it celebrated its 25th Anniversary late last year. I would also like to thank my Board and management colleagues who have provided unstinting support throughout my tenure and I wish them well for the future."

Enquiries:

Simon White, Head of Closed End Funds Group

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited - Tel: 0207 743 5284

19 March 2019

END