19.03.2019 | 08:08




ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

JPJ Group Full Year Results

Record revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of market consensus
Strong start to 2019 with double digit revenue growth

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / 19 March 2019 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Financial summary[1]

Year ended

31 December 2018

(£m)

Year ended

31 December 2017

(£m)

Reported

change

(%)

Gaming revenue

319.6

289.3

10

Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (as reported under IFRS)

18.1

(70.7)

-

Adjusted EBITDA[2]

112.7

103.4

9

Adjusted net income2

90.1

70.9

27

Operating cash flows

105.9

100.9

5

Diluted net income / (loss) per share from continuing operations[3]

£0.24

£(0.96)

-

Diluted adjusted net income per share from continuing operations2,3

£1.20

£0.95

26

Conference call

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 1.00pm GMT / 9.00am ET. To participate, interested parties are asked to dial +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 or 1 800 608-0547 in Canada, or for US shareholders 1 866 966-5335, 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call using the password "JPJ" when prompted.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialling +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 or 1 866 583-1039 in the US and using reference 4145638#. A transcript will also be made available on JPJ Group plc's website at http://www.jpjgroup.com/investors.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2283T_1-2019-3-19.pdf

Enquiries

JPJ Group plc

Jason Holden

Director of Investor Relations

jason.holden@jpj.com

+44 (0) 20 3907 4032

Amanda Brewer

Vice President of Corporate Communications

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

+1 416 720 8150

Media Enquires

Finsbury

jpj@finsbury.com

+44 (0) 20 7251 3801

James Leviton, Andy Parnis


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/539446/JPJ-Group-Full-Year-Results


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE