JPJ Group Full Year Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / 19 March 2019 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Financial summary[1]

Year ended 31 December 2018 (£m) Year ended 31 December 2017 (£m) Reported change (%) Gaming revenue 319.6 289.3 10 Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (as reported under IFRS) 18.1 (70.7) - Adjusted EBITDA[2] 112.7 103.4 9 Adjusted net income2 90.1 70.9 27 Operating cash flows 105.9 100.9 5 Diluted net income / (loss) per share from continuing operations[3] £0.24 £(0.96) - Diluted adjusted net income per share from continuing operations2,3 £1.20 £0.95 26

Conference call

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 1.00pm GMT / 9.00am ET. To participate, interested parties are asked to dial +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 or 1 800 608-0547 in Canada, or for US shareholders 1 866 966-5335, 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call using the password "JPJ" when prompted.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialling +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 or 1 866 583-1039 in the US and using reference 4145638#. A transcript will also be made available on JPJ Group plc's website at http://www.jpjgroup.com/investors.

Enquiries JPJ Group plc Jason Holden Director of Investor Relations jason.holden@jpj.com +44 (0) 20 3907 4032 Amanda Brewer Vice President of Corporate Communications amanda.brewer@jpj.com +1 416 720 8150 Media Enquires Finsbury jpj@finsbury.com +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 James Leviton, Andy Parnis

