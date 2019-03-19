JPJ Group Full Year Results

Record revenue and adjusted EBITDA
ahead of market consensus
Strong start to 2019 with double digit revenue growth
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / 19 March 2019 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the results for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Financial summary[1]
Year ended
31 December 2018
(£m)
Year ended
31 December 2017
(£m)
Reported
change
(%)
Gaming revenue
319.6
289.3
10
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (as reported under IFRS)
18.1
(70.7)
-
Adjusted EBITDA[2]
112.7
103.4
9
Adjusted net income2
90.1
70.9
27
Operating cash flows
105.9
100.9
5
Diluted net income / (loss) per share from continuing operations[3]
£0.24
£(0.96)
-
Diluted adjusted net income per share from continuing operations2,3
£1.20
£0.95
26
Conference call
A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 1.00pm GMT / 9.00am ET. To participate, interested parties are asked to dial +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 or 1 800 608-0547 in Canada, or for US shareholders 1 866 966-5335, 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call using the password "JPJ" when prompted.
A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days by dialling +44 (0) 20 8196 1998 or 1 866 583-1039 in the US and using reference 4145638#. A transcript will also be made available on JPJ Group plc's website at http://www.jpjgroup.com/investors.
Enquiries
JPJ Group plc
Jason Holden
Director of Investor Relations
jason.holden@jpj.com
+44 (0) 20 3907 4032
Amanda Brewer
Vice President of Corporate Communications
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
+1 416 720 8150
Media Enquires
Finsbury
jpj@finsbury.com
+44 (0) 20 7251 3801
James Leviton, Andy Parnis
