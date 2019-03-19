Cryptoslots.com, a cryptocurrency casino created by Slotland has just launched a second new game this month, the new Deep Blue slot. Cryptoslots is giving players up to 37% extra on their deposits to give extra play time in the new undersea playground.

"Ahoy, matey, there's nothing fishy here!" laughed CryptoSlots manager Michael Hilary. "Well, except maybe a few seahorses, sharks and octopuses that is!"

Deep Blue is a colorful new game where players can bet as little as one penny on one line or as much as $5 on all 11 pay-lines.

The Double Starfish symbol is a Double Wild that can make for a whale of a win.

DEEP BLUE INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available March 19 25, 2019 only

37% Deposit Bonus Bonus code: NEWGAME Min. deposit $25. May be claimed up to 5x per day. Wager: 35x. Valid for new Deep Blue slot only.

20% Deposit Bonus Bonus code: EXTRASPINS Min. deposit $45. May be used up to 2X per day. Wager 35X. Valid for all slots except Jackpot Trigger which is played using tokens won playing slots and video poker.

Cryptoslots uses only cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals because it's fast, safe and transaction fees are lower than any other method. In addition to Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoins, players can now deposit and withdraw in Monero (XMR) as well.

Cryptoslots now has 27 provably fair slots, 9 video poker games and one million-dollar jackpot game. CryptoSlots players automatically earn tickets for the casino's Crypto Lotto when they play slots and video poker. The lotto pays out a minimum of $10,000 every month.

About CryptoSlots Your Million Dollar Crypto Casino (http://www.cryptoslots.com)

CryptoSlots is operated by Slotland Entertainment S.A., an established player in the gaming industry for more than 20 years. It offers unique slots and video poker games and features the $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game. Players automatically earn tickets for the casino's monthly

$10,000+ Crypto Lotto. Cryptocurrencies currently supported are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Monero. CryptoSlots VIP program ensures dedicated players are treated to an extra level of attention. Affiliates are managed by Slotland Affiliates.

