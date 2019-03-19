Cloudreach furthers its leadership in the European market by expanding into the Nordic region, announcing plans for a new base in Stockholm, Sweden.

Cloudreacha global, cloud-native solutions provider, has announced today that it will be establishing a new base in Stockholm, Sweden. The new location will enable customers in the Nordic region to accelerate their transformation journey with enhanced service and support from Cloudreach locally.

The Nordics are rapidly becoming a key market for Cloudreach, and the company already has high-profile clients in the region. Home to many well-known brands and global corporations, the Nordics have also shown a particular appetite for cloud computing services in recent years, with Finland, Sweden and Denmark leading the way in cloud adoption.

The opportunities in the cloud market have been noticed by the major Cloud Service Providers, with AWS, Azure and GCP choosing Sweden, Norway and Finland respectively, as the locations for their data centres in the region.

"I'm delighted to confirm Cloudreach's commitment to supporting both existing and new customers, locally with our expansion into the Nordics," says Chris Bunch, Head of Cloudreach Europe. "Sweden is a natural fit for Cloudreach and I'm incredibly excited about working with our hyperscale cloud vendors to provide cloud-native software and services to companies looking for a mature, scaled partner," he added.

Expansion into the Nordics is the natural next step for Cloudreach, whose global footprint has grown significantly in recent years following the acquisition of US-based ETA and Relus Cloud in 2018 and with new offices opened in Cologne and Berlin in 2017. This latest move is just another example of Cloudreach expanding its ability to support its customers wherever they may be, and continuing to build on its growing reputation as a world-class provider of cloud-native solutions.

Cloudreach has once again been recognised in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services for the third year running.

