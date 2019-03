On March 18th, Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) and Panevezys City Municipality has signed the contract for complex arrangement of the Laisves Square in Panevezys and its approaches. The contractual price of the work is 5,958,012 Euros.

After the detailed design is ready, PST is planning to start working this summer and complete at the end of 2020.

