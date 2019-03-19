JobDiva Named as "FrontRunner" in Applicant Tracking in Software Advice's FrontRunners Report

LONDON, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is proud to announce that JobDiva's cloud-based suite of Talent Acquisition and Talent Management products has been named a top Applicant Tracking System in Software Advice's official 2019 FrontRunners report.

2019 is the second year in a row that JobDiva has appeared on this illustrious report, which is produced by Software Advice, a Gartner product, using data-based methodology. JobDiva's reputation and presence continue to grow over time, and JobDiva's steady record of high rankings reflects this fact.

JobDiva provides the solutions that are powering today's fastest-growing hiring organisations. JobDiva's products blend speed, precision and automation to create more successful and happier-than-ever organisation.

Software Advice's FrontRunners report-which groups together, in its own words, "the top-rated Applicant Tracking System products"-was based on user reviews and user scores. JobDiva, among the very few products named as FrontRunners, has achieved some of the top scores for Usability and User Recommended.

JobDiva is very proud to have received this award for the second year in a row. "We at JobDiva are quite excited to have been recognised again as a 'FrontRunner.' These consecutively-won awards show that JobDiva is firmly positioned as a leader," said Yana Nigen, JobDiva's Chief Marketing Officer. "JobDiva is a product and service that transforms lives, shapes success and empowers winners. We are honoured that software users agree wholeheartedly."

When it comes to Talent Acquisition, up your game by adopting JobDiva. To learn more about JobDiva, schedule a demonstration (https://www.jobdiva.co.uk/landing/?utm_medium=press&utm_source=press+frontrunner2019+demouk+03/18/19&utm_campaign=JobDiva2019) with one of JobDiva's product experts today.

