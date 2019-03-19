FogChain Corp.: FogChain Appoints Newgate Communications as Its PR adviser

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG; FRA: MUU3) FogChain Corp. ("FogChain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Newgate Communications as its PR adviser.

Newgate delivers insight driven, seamless communications locally, nationally and internationally. This appointment is in line with the Company's strategy to fuel its M&A and growth strategy to become a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions which help developers build, test and launch applications, faster.

FogChain CEO James Cerna said, "We are pleased to be working with this award-winning agency as we focus on accessing new opportunities. Over recent months FogChain has been focused on building out its integration capabilities, with success, and this appointment will be focused on ensuring that our stakeholders recognize the valuable proposition we have worked hard to deliver."

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. Combined with a decentralized Fog (edge network) and high-performance application development platform, FogChain's suite of services and technology provides application development at scale with greater speed, greater efficiency and at a lower cost. With the recent explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile data and driverless vehicle space, FogChain's Build-Once Deploy Everywhere software architecture provides developers with a suite of tools and resources that bridges devices, operating systems, and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified environment. Led by a team of Cloud and SaaS veterans, FogChain is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the next super wave of the $500 billion global software development market.

Learn more at www.FogChainInc.com

Contact:

Elizabeth Cowell | Partner

Newgate Communications

elisabeth.cowell@newgatecomms.com

D +44 (0)20 3757 6880

M +44 (0)7900 248 213

Sky Light City Tower

50 Basinghall Street

London

EC2V 5DE

Newgatecomms.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the terms and conditions of the Transaction; use of funds; and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of LEGAL_29240370.2 estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: FogChain Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539426/FogChain-Appoints-Newgate-Communications-as-Its-PR-adviser