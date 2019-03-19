Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on the 22 of March, 2019. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be Nordea. Trading Identity CITI in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG will be as follows: Member: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG INET memberID: CITI Clearing and settlement ID: 13014 Valid from date in Danish CSD system: On the 22 of March, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen