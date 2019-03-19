Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., has been named Children's Brand of the Year at The 2019 Footwear Industry Awards 2019. Organized by Datateam Business Media, publisher of Footwear Today magazine, the Awards celebrate the brands, retailers and professionals at the heart of the footwear market.

"To receive this acknowledgment amongst such notable brands that were shortlisted in this category highlights the growing need for comfort-first footwear for children," said Peter Youell, Managing Director of Skechers U.K. and Ireland. "From mini-me sneakers to trend-right shoes, Skechers leads the footwear industry in cutting-edge styles and the brand continues to experience growth after more than 25 years."

"Thanks to the ongoing support from our retail partners, Skechers proudly accepts this award as a brand that caters to all demographics year after year," said Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of Skechers S.à.r.l. "From light-up styles to brightly colored sneakers that boys and girls love, our innovation resonates with consumers and has been a driving factor for Skechers Kids in the UK-making this a key market for the brand."

Skechers has been a perennial honoree at the Footwear Industry Awards, including Brand of the Year in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Additionally, Skechers won Ladies Brand of the Year in 2016 and 2018, Fashion Brand of the Year in 2014 and 2015, Sports Brand of the Year in 2012 and 2013, as well as Leader in Customer Service for 2018.

Skechers offers two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division which offers comfort-focused, trend-right product for men, women and kids, and the Skechers Performance Division for elite athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Styles from the Skechers Kids' collection along with collections for men and women are available in Skechers retail stores, online at skechers.com, as well as department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. Skechers footwear is available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 3,000 Skechers Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Skechers' future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will result," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers' annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005279/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Charlie Green

SKECHERS USA, Inc.

charlieg@eu.skechers.com

01707 655 955