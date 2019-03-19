Valmet to supply a containerboard line for GS Paperboard & Packaging in Malaysia

Valmet Oyj's press release on March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply OptiConcept M containerboard making line with automation solutions and a winder for GS Paperboard & Packaging (GSPP) Sdn., Bhd. in Selangor, Malaysia. With the new production line PM 3, GSPP will produce high-quality testliner and fluting grades as well as strengthen its position in the Malaysian market. The start-up of PM 3 is scheduled for 2021.

The order is included in Valmet's first quarter of 2019 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The total value of order of this type is typically around EUR 60-70 million.

"We have built a strong and long-lasting relationship with Valmet, which set a very good base for the negotiations. Valmet's excellent references were another important cornerstone. OptiConcept M boardmaking lines stand out with their energy- and resource-efficient processes and high-speed production. We are convinced with Valmet's technology, which is reliable throughout the whole boardmaking line," says Sia Boon Soon, President of GS Paperboard & Packaging.

"The customer had a clear idea about the machine concept from the very beginning. Thanks to our close cooperation and interactive discussions with the PM3 project team, we were able to find together a solution that fits well for the customer's needs," says Timo Puijola, Senior Sales Manager, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include equipment for stock preparation system with broke and approach flow systems. The delivery for the new high-capacity containerboard machine will include an OptiConcept M (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/new-lines/opticoncept-m/) containerboard machine, which is already the 26th OptiConcept M line sold globally. The delivery consists of a complete machine from headbox to reel followed by an OptiWin Drum (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/winders-and-roll-handling/winding/two-drum-winders/) two-drum winder with transfer rails. The delivery will also include an OptiAir Hood (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/process-ventilation/high-humidity-hood/) high humidity hood, OptiAir Recovery (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/process-ventilation/heat-recovery/) heat recovery with other related air and ventilation systems, a surface starch preparation system and supply system for sizer as well as Valmet Paper Machine Clothing (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/consumables/paper-machine-clothing/) package for start-up. The automation delivery includes Valmet DNA (https://www.valmet.com/automation-solutions/valmet-dna-dcs/) Automation System for process and machine controls and Valmet IQ (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/automation-for-board-and-paper/quality-management-solutions-for-board-and-paper/valmet-iq-for-containerboard/) Quality Management Solution.

The 7,250-mm wide (wire) containerboard machine will produce fluting and testliner grades with a design basis weight range of 70-180 g/m2. The design speed of the machine will be 1,200 m/min and the design daily capacity 1,445 tonnes.

About the customer GS Paperboard & Packaging

GS Paperboard & Packaging Group Sdn., Bhd. (GSPP) is the largest containerboard and integrated paper and packaging manufacturer in Malaysia with 2 paper machines and 18 converting machines. It operates as a subsidiary of Oji Holdings Corporation, which is Asia's biggest and the world's fourth largest pulp and paper company.

