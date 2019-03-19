WilsonHCG, a multi-award-winning global talent solutions provider, has continued its worldwide expansion with the launch of a new office in Bucharest, Romania.

The city centre office will support WilsonHCG's global client base to ensure organisations have access to the best talent, so they can exceed their business targets.

"Although we continue to expand our offices in Krakow, Poland, and London and Manchester in the UK, since our inception in 2002 we have strived to have the best talent on our team. After much research, we were very impressed with the high level of talent in Bucharest. Its thriving business sector, access to great talent and multilingual culture gives us further capabilities to support our clients across Europe and the globe," John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG said.

"Top talent is a major factor to a company's success, and our unique, innovative and consultative approach to hiring that talent is why organisations across the world partner with us," he added.

WilsonHCG's innovative talent solutions, which are customised based on unique business need, include recruitment process outsourcing, executive search, talent acquisition technology consulting, contingent workforce solutions, and employment brand. Established in 2002 in Tampa, Florida, WilsonHCG has a global footprint that spans more than 40 countries and six continents.

About WilsonHCG

A multi-award-winning global talent solutions provider, WilsonHCG helps companies to build modern workforce programs. The organization, which has a global presence spanning six continents and 40+ countries, offers a wide range of innovative talent acquisition and talent management solutions with additional services including executive search, tech, and employment brand consulting.

https://www.wilsonhcg.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005390/en/

Contacts:

Kirsty Hewitt

+44 7889901517

813-418-4479

kirsty.hewitt@wilsonhcg.com