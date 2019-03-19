Edison Investment Research - Financials - DeA Capital: DeA Capital performed well in FY18 despite turbulent financial markets, developing its alternative asset management platform and growing AUM. Minority interests have been eliminated and net asset value grew. Strong cash flow continues, driven by net distributions from maturing fund investments, sufficient to fund reinvestment and strong distributions. The board is proposing payment of an unchanged €0.12 per share dividend in the current year, a yield of almost 9%. Our adjusted net asset value per share is unchanged at €1.94, c 40% ahead of the share price.ISIN: IT0001431805

