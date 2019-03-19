sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,76 Euro		+0,06
+1,62 %
WKN: A2AJLT ISIN: LU1404975507 Ticker-Symbol: MBC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MYBUCKS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYBUCKS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,62
3,80
11:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MYBUCKS SA
MYBUCKS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYBUCKS SA3,76+1,62 %