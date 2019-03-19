Edison Investment Research - Financials - MyBucks: MyBucks's (MBC's) H119 results reveal a continuation of solid loan book expansion driven by both organic growth (especially in the banking business) and acquisitions (including Capfin and Pride). As the company is still loss making at the bottom line and generates negative operating cash flows, growth has been facilitated by both higher indebtedness and new customer deposits in H119. With the integration of entities acquired over the last years now completed, and given the recently introduced measures to reduce funding costs and operating expenses, the company should continue to gradually approach its break-even point.ISIN: LU1404975507

