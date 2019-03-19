Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Adocia: FY18 accounts show cash of €39.8m after the April 2018 payment of €37.2m ($50m) for the deal with Tonghua Dongbao (THDB) in China. The €11.9m 2018 arbitration award ($11.6m plus $1.6m interest) against Lilly should be received in 2019 after further legal aspects are cleared. A successful single-dose Phase I of BioChaperone (BC) pramlintide insulin could lead to a multiple-dose study in Q219. A European/US Phase III of BC Lispro can be run after a short bridging study and if a partner is found.ISIN: FR0011184241

