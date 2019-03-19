Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, recently added several new payment options in Norway to support its growing e-commerce landscape.

Allied Wallet is continually adding new payment options all over the world as part of its global mission to connect buyers and sellers and create a better global marketplace.

"I want to support entrepreneurship worldwide. I want to support global economies," says CEO Andy Khawaja, "…by advancing e-commerce, everyone wins. Consumers get more access to goods and businesses can increase their sales."

Allied Wallet is now compatible with several Norwegian payment methods including: BankAxess, Mobilepay, Paylevo, and Trustly.

100% of Norway's population of 5.3 million is banked and 96% of this population is on the internet. The average user spends €1943 shopping online annually.

Almost 50% of their transactions are via bank transfer or digital wallet. That is why their users prefer bank transfer payment methods like BankAxess and Trustly. Users can select their bank upon checkout and the money is debited from their accounts.

The country commonly shops across borders with 57% of its products bought from foreign sites, primarily from the United States, United Kingdom, and China.

By connecting these new payment methods, online businesses can increase their sales on Norway's most popular goods clothing, home electronics, and books.

Norway's population will have better access to goods and their e-commerce annual spend will surely rise exponentially.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

