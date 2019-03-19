Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Hanza Holding AB, company registration number 556748-8399, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Hanza Holding AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the company's prospectus is approved by the SFSA and that Hanza Holding can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to March 25, 2019. The shares are currently listed on Nasdaq First North premier. The company has 30,979,928 shares as per today's date. Short Name: HANZA ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 30,979,928 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005878543 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 100972 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.