Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2019) - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: OXIHF) ("Oxford" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Oxford has entered into a Partnership Agreement with Florida-based Lyf Partnerships, LLC, ("Lyf"), a distributor of high-quality specialty hemp-based CBD products developed for the health and wellness industry.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Oxford will be an 80% partner of the partnership and Lyf will be a 20% partner. This arrangement will enable Oxford to consolidate the revenues on its income statement. In consideration for Lyf's services, Oxford issued 6 million shares of its common shares to Lyf.

Lyf offers a wide range of hemp-based CBD products including sublingual tinctures, topical salves, protein powders for sports recovery, vitamins and gummies, pet products and skin care for the tattoo industry. Lyf products are sold online from its website, www.lyfproducts.com as well as through resellers on e-Commerce portals such as Amazon. Lyf can also white-label CBD products for other CBD distributors.

Lyf Products are made in the USA and are comprised of 100% natural, organic, and environmentally safe ingredients. Lyf Products are non-toxic, non-GMO, sulfate & sulfite free, free of all parabens, dyes and artificial fragrances, vegan, and cruelty free. Each Lyf brand CBD formulation is lab-tested and lab-certified for quality-assurance to ensure consumers are receiving top quality CBD.

"We are very excited about the partnership with Lyf because they produce lab-certified CBD products to ensure our customers are receiving top-quality CBD. Quality control is essential for consumer confidence and to ensure our credibility in the marketplace," says Michael Donaghy, President of Oxford. "CBD is a relatively new, fast-growing industry, and consumers are starting to become aware of the health and wellness benefits of CBD. Educating our customers is an important part of our business model as people search for more effective solutions to their health issues."

Contacts:

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Michael Donaghy 1-416-576-4671

Website: www.pioneergreenusa.com

About Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.

Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., through its Florida-based subsidiary, FloraCana Consultants Inc. is marketing the sale of CBD store franchises and license agreements throughout the United States under the Pioneer Green USA brand. The Company currently has three licensed stores operating in Florida and plans to expand into Canada once Health Canada legislation around CBD is established.

