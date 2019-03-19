Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) announced today that its annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on Monday May 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. (Central European Time) at the Company's registered office, located at 29, avenue de la Porte-Neuve, L-2227, Luxembourg. Each holder of Ternium ADRs as of March 29, 2019, are entitled to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, as depositary bank, as to the exercise of the voting rights in respect of the Company's shares underlying such holder's ADRs.

The Notice and Agenda for the Meeting, the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement, the Company's 2018 annual report and other documents for the meeting, are available to shareholders on the Investor Center's section of the Company's website at www.ternium.com . The 2018 annual report includes the Company's consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, together with the board of directors' and the independent auditors' reports thereon, and the Company's annual accounts as of December 31, 2018, together with the independent auditors' reports thereon. Copies of all such documents may also be requested, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Central European Time). In addition, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, by sending an e-mail request to ir@ternium.com .

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Sebastián Martí

Ternium - Investor Relations

+1 (866) 890 0443

+54 (11) 4018 8389

www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539424/Ternium-Announces-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders