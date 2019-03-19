MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi Limited

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together 'Mondi Group' or 'Mondi') notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the JSE Listings Requirements and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. This announcement contains inside information.

19 March 2019

Mondi Joint Chair

Mondi Group announces that Fred Phaswana, Joint Chair of the boards of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (the "Boards"), has informed the Boards of his decision to retire.

Fred is fully supportive of, and committed to, ensuring the smooth implementation of the proposed simplification of the Mondi Group's corporate structure announced in November 2018. He will stand for re-election at the annual general meetings of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc in May 2019 and, subject to his re-election by shareholders, will remain in office until completion of the proposed simplification, currently expected to be in the second half of 2019, after which Fred intends to retire as Joint Chair of the Boards. Further details around the anticipated timing of completion of the proposed simplification will be announced in due course.

David Williams, Joint Chair, said: 'We would like to thank Fred for his significant contribution to the Mondi Group. He has played an important role in Mondi's development since his appointment in 2013, providing invaluable insight and leadership to the Boards. He will leave with our very best wishes for the future'.

We also announce that David Williams has informed the Boards that he intends to retire in early 2020, having served more than nine years as Joint Chair and almost 12 years on the Boards.

The Boards, led by Stephen Harris, Senior Independent Director, will now initiate the search for a new chair. Further details will be announced in due course.

