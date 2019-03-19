STD Diagnostics Market Analysis Report - Global Industry Outlook, Market Size & Growth Prospects, 2012 to 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global STD Diagnostics Market is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR in the forecast period. Sexually transmitted infections caused by HIV type 1 and type 2 pose as important study areas with reference to public health. Rise in mortality rate, cervical cancer, ectopic pregnancy and infertility as well as HIV-related illness, all leads to empirical study of HIV and STD simultaneously. Under a syndromatic approach, STD's rely on using flowcharts for individual STI syndrome. The flowcharts allow diagnoses of common STD syndromes and availability of drugs and medication provision in a specific country.

The market for STD diagnostics is highly driven by rise in R&D activities and a significant shift observed in laboratory testing to point of care testing. Increasing cases of having multiple sex partners and practicing unsafe sex is likely to contribute in augmenting the market size in the near future. In addition, rise in drug addiction is indirectly proportional to the market growth.

STD diagnostics industry is segmented by type into chlamydia testing, gonorrhoea testing, syphilis testing, herpes simplex virus testing, virus testing, chancroid testing and human immunodeficiency virus testing. Location of testing segment for STD diagnostics market includes point of care testing, laboratory testing. Segmentation by testing devices for STD diagnostics industry include point of care devices and laboratory devices.

Geographical segmentation for STD diagnostics market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America STD diagnostics industry is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period due to prevalence of health insurance plans and availability of FDA approved testing devices bolsters the market growth in the near future. Europe market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region accounts for a higher share in the regional market accounting for a strong market position in the global scenario. APAC regions possess a high number of sexually transmitted diseases with an immediate need for medical attention and positive initiatives by NGO to create hygiene awareness among sex workers.

The key players in the STD diagnostics market include HologicInc, Danaher Corporation, and bioMerieux, Cepheid Inc, AlereInc, HologicInc, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG, Affymetrix, Becton Dickinson, Orasure and DiaSorin. The key players emphasize effective collaboration and strategic alliances pertaining to technology.

Market Segment:

Global STD Diagnostics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

Chlamydia testing





Syphilis testing





Gonorrhea testing





Herpes Simplex Virus testing





Human Papilloma Virus testing





Human Immunodeficiency Virus testing





Chancroid testing





Others

Global STD Diagnostics Location of Testing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

Laboratory Testing



Commercial/Private Lab





Public Health Labs



Point of Care (PoC) testing

Global STD Diagnostics Testing Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

Laboratory Devices



Thermal Cyclers - PCR





Lateral Flow Readers - Immuno chromatographic assays





Flow Cytometers





Differential Light Scattering machines





Absorbance micro plate reader - Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)





Others



Point of Care (PoC) Devices



Phone chips (micro fluidics + ICT)





Portable/bench top/rapid diagnostic kits

STD Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Sweden





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa

