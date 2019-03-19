Uptick Newswire Hosts Bullfrog Gold Corp. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Upcoming Mining Projects

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BFGC) ("the Company"), a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area where Barrick Bullfrog Inc. produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by conventional milling from 1989 into early 1999. President and CEO, David Beling, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked Beling to update listeners on the Company's current projects. Beling shared that the Company began in 2011 on the OTCQB and secured an initial strategic land position in the Bullfrog mine area. Since then, their land position was increased to 5,250 acres of mineral rights in an area that is one of the hottest gold exploration plays in the United States.

Beling explained that over the past year the Company staked more claims to cover new exploration targets and prepared environmental permit applications. The Company already has Barrick's database, including information on 155 miles of drilling in the area. Once these permits are approved, the Company will be able to drill high priority exploration areas and test the potential for increases in mineralization around and under the existing pits.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent financing deal and asked what this money will be used for. Beling explained that the Company will continue environmental studies, driving approval for drill permits and metallurgical testing to evaluate equipment and methods to enhance gold recovery from heap leaching.

Jolly asked why shareholders should invest in the Company. Beling explained that the stock is currently extremely undervalued compared to most of its peer companies, making it the ideal opportunity for investors. "We're also in a very hot exploration area and we have very good exploration potential", stated Beling. Beling shared that the Company has many investors that are prominent figures in the gold sector.

To close the interview, Beling stated that the Company is backed by an experienced and successful management team. He also shared his enthusiasm for their upcoming programs in the Bullfrog mine area and what it means for the future of the Company.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that has an independent Canadian 43-101 compliant report prepared in August 2017 that estimated mineralization at 624,000 ounces at 0.7 g/tonne gold within expanded pit plans based on a gold price of $1,200 and heap leaching. More information may be sourced from www.bullfroggold.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company and those preceded by or that include the words "believes," "expects," "given," "targets," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "forecasts" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. We use certain terms in this valuation such as "mineralization" and "mineral inventory estimates" that are not defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101; or recognized under the U.S. SEC Industry Guide 7. The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures and may not result in the discovery of sufficient mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no resources or reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Additional information regarding important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations is disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

David Beling, PE, President, CEO & Director, (970) 628-1670

