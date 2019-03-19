On Saturday afternoon, utility-scale solar output on California's grid peaked at 10,745 MW - its highest level since last summer. More importantly, California is wringing greater flexibility out of its imports, meaning more renewables with less curtailment.From pv magazine USA. California continues to break new ground in terms of integrating solar, and sometimes the records come when least expected. Data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) showed, on Saturday solar output peaked at 10,765 megawatts, at around 2.45pm local time. According to several sources, that was the highest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...