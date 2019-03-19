Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Invesco Asia Trust: Invesco Asia Trust (IAT) aims to provide significant capital returns over the long-term through investing in listed companies in Asia. It follows a rigorous bottom-up investment process with few constraints, to build a relatively concentrated 50-70 stock portfolio representing the manager's highest-conviction ideas over a three- to five-year horizon. The approach also emphasises the valuation discipline and favours cash-generative companies, which is reflected in the underlying portfolio yield of c 3%. IAT has increased its annual dividend in seven out of the past 10 years and over that time has delivered an annualised NAV total return of c 16%.ISIN: GB0004535307

