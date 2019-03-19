Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Nextiva with 2019 Customer Value Leadership Award

Nextiva recognized for its customer service and leading communications platform

SANTA CLARA, California, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) for the SMB market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Nextiva with the 2019 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The award was given to honor Nextiva's 'Amazing Service' concept, a holistic approach to delivering exceptional customer value through enhanced reliability, ease of use, and customer experience.

"Nextiva provides businesses with an integrated suite of communication services leveraging NextOS, its overarching application platform," said Michael Brandenburg, industry analyst, Connected Work. "NextOS functions as a user-facing portal for core communication and collaboration services."

Alongside its cloud-based business phone service, Nextiva offers business enterprises a full sales and service management suite within NextOS, which includes multi-channel contact center support, its own customer relationship management database, live chat, and an online survey tool. NextOS also includes advanced analytics capabilities including custom reports for voice quality, phone calls, gamification, and CRM.

Nextiva's high-touch customer service approach stands out against the web-based sales and support offered by competitors. The company's 'Amazing Service' is enabled through a geographically redundant infrastructure with multiple service nodes throughout the United States.

"Nextiva presents superior customer service and frictionless customer interaction through a unique internal structure. It matches customers with employees based on customer needs and employee skill sets. Smaller businesses are paired with technical staff specialized in the features and account setup that are typical to smaller implementations," noted Brandenburg. "This level of commitment to client satisfaction fosters strong customer loyalty and ensures strong growth in the future."

"We are proud to be recognized as the recipient of the 2019 North American Customer Value Leadership Award," said Tomas Gorny, Nextiva CEO. "This award is a testament to our dedicated team that provides Amazing Service to Nextiva's 150,000+ customers every day. Since the beginning, we set out to elevate the standard for customer service in the industry, and this goal impacts everything we do."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Nextiva is an innovative tech company dedicated to simplifying business communications, team collaboration, and customer engagement. As the leading all-in-one communications platform, NextOS powers Nextiva's solutions, including business phone service, CRM, chat, surveys, and analytics. Nextiva creates outstanding customer experiences through its commitment to innovation and Amazing Service, serving more than 150,000 businesses nationwide and employing over 1,000 team members. Learn more at www.nextiva.com .

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

