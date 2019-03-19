E-bike Market set to Grow at 9.01% CAGR to 2025 - Driven by Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Demand

PUNE, India, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added E-bike Market analysis by Hybrid and Electric Bike Vehicles from Class-I, Class-II and Class-III e-bikes known as speed pedal-assisted electric bicycle, provide assistance. Global e-bike market is estimated to be USD 21.1 billion in 2018 & is projected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.01%. Many countries across globe are facing problem of traffic congestion, especially in crowded cities are main drivers of E-bike market growth.

Browse 48 Market Data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 221 Pages and in-depth TOC on "E-bike Market by Class, Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage, and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America) - Global forecast to 2025" athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/2036164-e-bike-market-by-class-battery-type-lithium-ion-lithium-ion-polymer-lead-acid-motor-type-mid-hub-mode-throttle-pedal-assist-usage-and-region-asia-pacific-europe-north-america-global-forecast-to-2025.html .

E bikes are segment is estimated to be the largest of the global market in 2019. The market growth of electric motors can be attributed to factors such as high torque, increased power, and provision of better vehicle handling to both new and existing vehicles. For instance, the Government of India announced financial support and a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME).

Major e-bike market players include Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Accell Group N.V (Netherlands), Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China). These companies have strong distribution networks at the global level.

The governments of many countries in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on electric bikes. For instance, China's e-bikes have gained popularity in the European market due to their good quality and technological edge. The governments of these developing economies have recognized the growth potential of electric two-wheelers and, hence, have taken several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture electric two-wheelers in their domestic markets. The increasing support from governments in France and Norway and the OEM's efforts to improve existing electric two wheelers models are expected to drive the sales of electric bikes during forecast period, which, in turn, would boost the demand for hub motors for electric bikes.

Download Free PDF Brochure of E-bike Market - Global forecast to 2025 Research Report Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2036164 .

Class-I e-bike is anticipated to be the largest segment of the e-bike market. Class-I e-bike provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stops providing assistance when the bicycle reaches 20 mph. This type of e-bike can operate on any paved surface. Also, class-I e-bikes are compatible with e-bike laws of most of the countries. Thus, class-I e-bikes are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India. China, which is the largest market in the Asia Pacific, holds about 98% market share of the region. Most of the Asian economies have recognized the growth potential of e-bikes and, hence, are taking several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture e-bikes in their domestic markets.

Most of the Asian economies have recognized the growth potential of e-bikes and, hence, are taking several initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture e-bikes in their domestic markets. For instance, the Government of India announced financial support and a scheme called Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME). Under the scheme, there is a subsidy of up to INR 22,000 for electric scooters/e-bikes.

Purchase the Complete Report Now on E-bike Market - Global Forecasts to 2025 at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2036164 .

The report segments the e-bike market, by volume, on the basis of region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America), class (class-I, class-II, class-III), battery type (lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer, lead acid, and others), motor (hub motor and mid motor), mode (pedal assist and throttle), and usage (mountain/trekking, city/urban, cargo, and others).

The e-bike market report enables new entrants and smaller firms as well as established firms to understand the market better to help them acquire a larger market share. This report contains various levels of industry analysis and company profiles, which highlight emerging and high-growth segments of this market, competitive mapping, and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, & challenges).

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to tier 1companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2:27%, OEM: 27%

By Designation: C level: 46%, D level: 36%, others: 18%

By Region: North America : 18%, Europe : 27%, Asia Pacific : 55%

Another research titled Global Hub Motor Market - Global Forecast to 2025. The global hub motor market is estimated to grow from USD 7.92 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.03% to reach USD 11.17 billion by 2025. The hub motor market comprises major manufacturers, such as QS Motor (China), Schaeffler (Germany), Michelin (France), JiashanNeo power International Trade (China), Elaphe (Slovenia), NTN (Japan), Tajima EV (Japan), TDCM Corporation (Taiwan), Go SWISSDRIVE (Switzerland), MAC Motor (China), Leaf Motor (China), and Robert Bosch (Germany). Download Free PDF Brochure https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1757618 .

Explore more reports on Automotive Market Research https://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/automotive/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Ganesh Pardeshi

2nd Floor, Metropole Building

Next to Inox Theatre

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml