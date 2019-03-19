Process mining by Celonis in SAP Ariba identifies breakdowns in procure-to-pay workflows and suggests corrective action for peak performance

Businesses that run like well-oiled machines are in a far better position to strengthen relationships with customers while keeping pace with the rapid-fire pace of innovation and change in today's digital economy. Still, even the most well-designed business processes can suffer unintended variations and lack of compliance. The key is not only to know when, but more importantly why. For businesses that may struggle to manage the complex, multi-step procure-to-pay process, discovering and resolving breakdowns just got easier with SAP Process Mining by Celonis, cloud edition for SAP Ariba solutions. And to demonstrate how, Celonis will present at SAP Ariba Live Austin, April 1-3 and SAP Ariba Live Barcelona, June 4-6.

Celonis, an application extension partner in the growing ecosystem of SAP Ariba partners leveraging its open APIs, now provides its world-class process mining capabilities for SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing as an intelligent enhancement to procure-to-pay automation. Companies all over the globe use SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing to control global spend and simplify commerce. Now with SAP Process Mining, they will be able to:

Generate cost savings: Uncovering hidden inefficiencies, deviations, and bottlenecks reduces process cost by 25 percent

Improve working capital management: Reduce maverick spend, negotiate favorable payment terms, and optimize days payable outstanding (DPO)

Increase speed: Use the fastest process paths and targeted optimization speeds up throughput times by up to 37 percent

Boost efficiency: Increase two- and three-way matching to ensure on-time and in-full delivery of purchased goods

Ensure quality: Consolidate the supply base and improve quality control of purchased goods

"With application extension partners like Celonis leveraging our open APIs, we are able to deepen the integration between our cloud-based solutions to deliver even greater value to our customers," said Sean Thompson, senior vice president, Network and Ecosystem, SAP Ariba. "The process mining capabilities from Celonis that are now available will help them further optimize their procure-to-pay process, freeing them to focus on innovation that delivers more value for customers."

Process Mining: How it Works

Every step of a digital process leaves a digital trace a time stamp or activity, for example. Smart algorithms reconstruct, analyze, and understand these real processes. Powerful analytics capabilities highlight inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and conformance issues, and give advice on how to improve performance.

The purchase-to-pay process involves thousands upon thousands of transactions. At the same time, approvals, timelines, and many different procedures, requests, suppliers, and their conditions can make it extremely complex. With SAP Process Mining by Celonis, cloud edition for SAP Ariba solutions, customers can find and eliminate inefficiencies and errors in the transactional process and check for compliance and supplier performance issues in real time. They can also increase and monitor automation rates, while identifying and minimizing disruption caused by manual changes and rework activities.

For more information on SAP Ariba solutions and the value they deliver, visit www.ariba.com.

About SAP Ariba

SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.8 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.64 trillion in commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in business transformation software, turning process insights into action with the process mining technology it pioneered. Its Intelligent Business Cloud allows organizations to rapidly understand and improve the operational backbone of their business. Companies around the world including Siemens, GM, 3M, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis technology to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and an improved experience for their customers.

