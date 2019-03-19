TIE Kinetix, the leading provider of Partner Automation solutions, and a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced today it has achieved the Cloud Standard designation within the OPN Cloud program.

The OPN Cloud program enables Oracle partners to showcase their expertise, skills and investment in Oracle Cloud, as well as to differentiate with Oracle's integrated cloud applications and platform services.

To achieve the Oracle Cloud Standard designation, TIE Kinetix has demonstrated skills and expertise by achieving a specialization in Oracle cloud services by allowing Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, NetSuite and PeopleSoft users to fully automate and near-seamlessly integrate the flow of business documents electronically throughout the supply chain in an easy and hassle-free manner.

"The demand for exchanging electronic documents securely via a direct connection from the ERP environment with trading partners and suppliers is a trend that is growing rapidly," said Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix. "Extending our relationship with Oracle and achieving the Cloud Standard designation, shows the value of our partnership to deliver a fully integrated solution via our FLOW Partner Automation platform which can help our customers with lowering costs, accelerating time to market and ultimately driving profitability."

Learn more at Modern Business Experience presented by Oracle

TIE Kinetix will showcase its supply chain document exchange and partner automation capabilities in the FLOW platform at Oracle's upcoming Modern Business Experience conference, starting March 19th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. TIE Kinetix will be at booth LOM-11 to help attendees optimize their supply chain management. Learn more online at https://tiekinetix.com/en/oracle-modern-business-experience

Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Data as a Service (DaaS).

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 32 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

More information is available on: www.TIEKinetix.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

