Plixer Expands Operations in EMEA Market

KENNEBUNK, Maine, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plixer, the company that solves real-world security and network operations challenges, today announced their expansion of operations to support the rapid growth of customers and partners in EMEA.

The expansion reflects the growth Plixer has experienced since its acquisition by Battery Ventures early last year. In 2018, the company experienced a 50% growth in bookings year over year. Plixer is best known for its flagship product, Scrutinizer, which collects, visualizes, and reports on network traffic metadata, gathered from the network and cloud infrastructure. This scalable security and network intelligence platform delivers rich data context and provides the fastest reporting in the industry. Most recently, Plixer was recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine, winning the InfoSec Editor's Choice awardfor Network and Security Management.

Earlier this year, Plixer introduced new FlowProprobes, as well as real-time DDoS detection within Scrutinizer. FlowPro now provides deep packet inspection, application fingerprinting, application performance, and visibility from Layer 2 all the way to Layer 7. It also offers the ability to monitor DNS traffic to identify the fully qualified domain name for encrypted web traffic, protocol anomalies, and malicious activity. This single platform enables NetOps to efficiently manage and optimize the network while simultaneously enabling SecOps to lower risk, gain data context, and respond faster to incidents.

"2018 was a tremendous year of growth and momentum for Plixer. We doubled down our investment in technology innovation, expanded our product portfolio, aligned with new technology partners, and further enhanced the value delivered to our customers," said Jeff Lindholm, President & CEO at Plixer. "With this momentum, the time is right for us to expand our operations in EMEA, allowing us to accelerate support for customers, partners, and go-to-market operations, while continuing our laser focus on customer success."

About Plixer

Plixer provides a security and network intelligence platform that supports fast and efficient incident response. The solution allows you to gain visibility into cloud applications, security events, and network traffic. It delivers actionable data to guide you from the detection of security and network events all the way to root-cause analysis and mitigation. Network and security incidents are inevitable. When they occur, Plixer is there to help you quickly return to normal and minimize business disruption. Thousands of organizations rely on Plixer solutions to keep their IT infrastructure running efficiently.

