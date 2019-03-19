Uptick Newswire Hosts Aben Resources on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Projects in The Golden Triangle

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Aben Resources (OTCQB: ABNAF) ('the Company'), a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. President and CEO, Jim Pettit, joined Stock Day Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Pettit about the Company's outlook for 2019. Pettit shared that 2018 represented a successful year for the Company, however, they were limited by only nine approved drill pad locations. For 2019, this number has already increased to 40 approved drill pad locations. At this time, everything is approved and is in process.

Jolly then asked about the Company's project in Yukon. Pettit explained that over the last few years the Company has been completing small projects on the Justin Project, including trenching and sampling. These projects have uncovered a high-grade vein system that is exposed at surface and, so far, extends over 200 meters. This year, the Company plans to further test the potential of this system by drilling with a RAB drill (rotary air blast). This is a track mounted drill that will allow Aben to drill a series of holes about 50 meters deep at a considerable cost savings. The Company is also proposing to diamond drill about 1000 meters in the previously discovered (2012) POW Zone.

Pettit then explained that the Company's projects in British Columbia are located right in the middle of what is referred to as the 'Golden Triangle', which is known for its high-grade mineralization potential. Pettit shared that this is why the Company chose to acquire claims in this location.

Jolly asked whether or not the 'Golden Triangle' could be considered an area play. Pettit stated that big area plays are a common occurrence in this industry, and when other companies in the area produce successful results, the value of the surrounding projects increases. This means a neighboring project, owned by a different company, could create value for Aben Resources given a successful outcome.

To close the interview, Pettit explained that the industry is seasonal, which is why the value of the stock drops during the off-season. For this reason, the Company will be beginning their first exploration project of the season in the Yukon followed by the Golden Triangle, this will give the Company two more months of drilling compared to last year. Pettit also noted that while the stock fluctuates due to the seasonality of the Golden Triangle, it has been fairly predictable over the past few years.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, and Saskatchewan. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with approximately $5.6 million in its treasury and no debt.

