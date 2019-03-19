Uptick Newswire Hosts Medicine Man Technologies on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Expansion and Growing Revenue

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL) ('the Company'), which offers full-service solutions and a la carte products and services to clients interested in exploring, entering, or operating in the legal cannabis industry. CEO and Co-Founder, Andy Williams, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company experienced rapid growth over the past few years, which is reflected by their steadily increasing revenues. Jolly then asked Williams about the Company's next steps and inquired about any acquisitions. Williams explained that after five years of building the Company into a leading cannabis consulting and product company, they are finally getting ready to acquire their first two companies which will make them a fully vertically integrated cannabis company. This will be made possible by the passing of the Colorado House Bill 19-1090, which they anticipate will be signed in April.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's distribution plans. Williams explained that the Company already has partnerships in place for distribution and is continuing to expand globally. This is extremely valuable in terms of building relationships with not only their international clients but also with regulators and lobbyists. These relationships help give the Company a competitive advantage.

Jolly asked about the Company's banking experiences. Williams explained that many of the competitors in this space do not have established banking. However, Williams explains that the Company is fortunate to have been building banking relationships for several years. He also shared that there is a federal bill in process which will work to federalize cannabis laws, called the 'States Act'. 'This would be an accelerator for cannabis stocks if it were to pass.', stated Williams. If this bill passes it will solve a couple of key issues for the cannabis industry. First, the tax penal that is applied to cannabis companies, 280e, will no longer impact the industry, and second, the bill will pave the way for banking regulators to normalize banking for the industry.

To close the interview, Williams shared that the Company is truly a unique competitor in the cannabis space and is poised for exponential growth as they become one of the leading companies in this industry. 'We know how to make money in this space. We're profitable now. We'll continue to be profitable,' stated Williams. 'If you're looking for a company to survive in this industry, look to Medicine Man Technologies,' closed Williams.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL), offers full-service solutions and a la carte products and services to Clients interested in exploring, entering, or operating in the legal cannabis industry. Our team is composed of cannabis experts with a variety of experience representing cultivation, processing, and dispensary operations, finance, compliance, training, design, and other professional skills. Our comprehensive Menu of Services presents your team with the products and solutions to best conduct your cannabis business.

