Uptick Newswire: Auscrete Corporation Uplists to the (OTCQB: ASCK) and Joins The Stock Day Podcast

First Jolly, congratulates Sprovieri on the uplisting to the OTCQB exchange. Jolly then began by asking Sprovieri to give listeners an update on the Company's current projects. Sprovieri explained that 2018 was a slower year for the Company due to a few setbacks that they have now overcome. However, they plan to begin the construction of their first building in early Spring. To follow this, the Company will build 4 more buildings to complete their manufacturing plant.

Jolly then asked what makes the Company's building materials so unique compared to others on the market. Sprovieri shared that the Company specializes in their own specialty hybrid manufacturing materials to build affordable housing as well as Commercial and Industrial Buildings. He added that the panels have very high thermal efficiency to save on power and they can be produced very economically in a factory allowing the construction of homes at a lower cost.

Jolly asked about the strength of these materials in terms of severe weather conditions. Sprovieri explained they have the strength of Rebar Reinforced Concrete with tiny air bubble aggregates within the concrete panels. This allows the material to be more flexible to efficiently handle expansion and contraction better than some typical housing materials. The panels are also not affected by water and will not burn and cannot be infested by termites or other insects. This makes for an incredibly durable material that can withstand all sorts of adverse weather conditions and unexpected accidents.

Jolly then asked whether the Company currently has any POs waiting to be signed. Sprovieri answered that they have many prospects in place and many that are planning large housing projects in California and Oregon, including one for 400 homes in New Mexico over the next several years.

To close the interview, Sprovieri shared that the Company is currently in the process of setting up a plant that can produce 300 homes per year and explained that the materials offered by Auscrete Corporation are some of the most durable on the market. He further explained that while these houses are incredibly affordable, they look just like your typical home and have a wide range of designs.

About Auscrete Corporation

Auscrete Corporation, whose symbol "ASCK" is a Public Corporation listed on the OTCBB. The company is DTC registered.

Auscrete Corporation is a Wyoming registered public company and has its office in Goldendale, Washington. It was incorporated on December 31, 2009, and became effective with the SEC in December 2014. It was established to finance the construction and implementation of a manufacturing facility for Auscrete's building products.

The company is fully reporting to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Currently, the company has 11 million common shares in the float.

