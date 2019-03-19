EVITRADE Health Systems Corp: Nevada Facility Runs Test of New Processing System

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, Western Agri Supply Solutions Corp has performed its first run of its new hemp processing system with great results.

The newly designed, custom purification process was put through its paces this week and provided a crude to distillate run that exceeded expectations. The tests indicated high levels of CBD content which could provide a competitive edge in the marketplace against other competing brands.

Based on these results, the Company expects to be in full production by the end of this month.

EviTrade continues to fulfill its commitment to elevate the human condition through advanced medical solutions for effective health, wellness research and products.

Contact:

EVITRADE Health Systems Corp.

(formerly Auxellence Health Corporation)

Email info@evahealthsystems.com or ceo@auxellence.com Website http://www.evahealthsystems.com

CSE Micro-site: http://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/evitrade-health-systems-corp

US OTC Markets (OTCQB): http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EVAHF/news

About EVITRADE Health (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF)

EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (formerly, Auxellence Health Corporation), is a technology company specializing in the Health and Life Sciences sector looking to deliver effective personalized health solutions with a higher degree of predictability and consistency.

The Company is focused on the following areas to help improve health: personalized medical care, molecular biology, nutraceutical solutions and genetic tailoring.

Through its subsidiaries' focus on technologies involved in extracting and purifying CBD extracts for its personalized healthcare system, the Company may be the first to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "CBD Health System" for monitoring and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system.

Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators and on the OTC Markets website which is posted on www.sedar.com, http://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/evitrade-health-systems-corp, and http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EVAHF/filings.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), or any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

