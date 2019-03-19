Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Expands into Existing Customer Fleet by Securing Two New Boilers

LEWIS CENTER, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, today announced the expansion of an existing customer agreement to supply its proprietary Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) technologies to two additional coal-fired boilers in North America. This expansion is expected to generate multi-million dollars annually in revenue over the course of three years.

"We are pleased to have secured this expansion with an existing customer for two new boilers which will leverage our patented SEA® technologies," said Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME2C. "We value our strong relationship with this customer and believe this contract expansion is a testament to the efficacy of our patented approach, which is the most efficient, cost effective, and Best Available Control Technology to bring boilers into emissions compliance. With this expansion, we will now be supplying our patented SEA® technologies to a total of five coal-fired boilers for this customer."

ME2C's patented SEA® technologies enable coal-fired power plants to achieve and maintain compliance with mercury emission regulations effectively and at a low cost. Leveraging its patented, two-part SEA® system, ME2C's team of industry experts tailor a solution specifically to meet the customer's needs allowing them to reduce mercury emissions by over 90% efficiently at the lowest possible cost.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME2C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. ME2C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

