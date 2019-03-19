Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 18-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.17p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.72p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16