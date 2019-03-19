ESR Launches Cases for The All-new iPad Air and iPad mini

WILMINGTON, Delaware, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a popular protective accessories brand for tablets and smartphones, launched new cases, with updated classics like the Yippee Smart and new selections like the Rebound, to offer the best minimalist protection for Apple's new 10.5" iPad Air and 7.9" iPad mini.
"ESR's Yippee Series has become a standard for iPad cases with over two-million happy users worldwide and our newest cases build on that experience," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR, "The new collection for iPad 2019 has kept a minimalist aesthetics while, of course, providing reliable protection."
Featuring bright colors, lightweight premium materials, and maximum coverage to withstand accidental drops and bumps; each series is designed to complement any lifestyle whether used at home, the office, or on-the-go.
Available now, ESR's protective cases for iPad 2019 include:
Yippee Smart Trifold Case
- Glossy folio cover with auto sleep/wake
- Stable tri-fold stand that props up the iPad to 65° for viewing or 30° for typing
- Scratch and fingerprint resistant
- Full-coverage protection with precise cutouts for ports and camera
- Available in: Black, Blue, Rosegold, Gray (more colors coming soon)
Yippee Hard Shell
- Slim-fit back cover compatible with Apple's smart keyboard
- Scratch and fingerprint resistant
- Non-slip matte finish
- Maximum back and side protection with precise cutouts for ports
- Available in: Clear
Rebound Smart Trifold Case
- Smooth rubberized folio cover with auto sleep/wake
- Premium shock-absorbing soft TPU back with air-cushioned corners
- Stable tri-fold stand that props up the iPad at 65° for viewing, or 30° for typing
- Full-coverage protection
- Available in: Black, Blue, Rosegold, Green (more colors coming soon)
Rebound Pencil iPad Case
- Built-in Apple Pencil holder
- Smooth rubberized folio cover with auto sleep/wake
- Premium shock-absorbing soft TPU back with air-cushioned corners
- Stable tri-fold stand that props up the iPad at 65° for viewing, or 30° for typing
- Full-coverage protection
- Available in: Black, Blue. Compatible with the iPad Air only
Urban Premium Folio Case
- Apple Pencil holder
- Modern knitted fabric or unique wood-grain faux leather exterior
- Heat-dissipating hollowed-out pure polycarbonate back plate
- Folio cover with auto sleep/wake and adjustable stand
- Full-coverage protection
- Available in: Knight, Twilight, Charcoal, Sky
Marble Trifold Case
- Sophisticated marble-style exterior
- Smart folio cover with auto sleep/wake
- Stable tri-fold stand that props up the iPad at 65° for viewing or 30° for typing
- Full-coverage protection
- Available in White Sierra
About ESR
Founded in 2009, with the vision of creating electronics accessories that make life easier, ESR is now well established globally with over 50 million customers. Best-sellers like the ESR Yippee iPad Case and ESR Slim Clear Soft TPU Case ensure a firm foundation for growth while the company continues creating more high-quality products, including chargers, earphones, car accessories, and more.
For more details, visit www.esrgear.com.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836869/ESR_ipad_cases.jpg