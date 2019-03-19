ESR Launches Cases for The All-new iPad Air and iPad mini

WILMINGTON, Delaware, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a popular protective accessories brand for tablets and smartphones, launched new cases, with updated classics like the Yippee Smart and new selections like the Rebound, to offer the best minimalist protection for Apple's new 10.5" iPad Air and 7.9" iPad mini.

"ESR's Yippee Series has become a standard for iPad cases with over two-million happy users worldwide and our newest cases build on that experience," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR, "The new collection for iPad 2019 has kept a minimalist aesthetics while, of course, providing reliable protection."

Featuring bright colors, lightweight premium materials, and maximum coverage to withstand accidental drops and bumps; each series is designed to complement any lifestyle whether used at home, the office, or on-the-go.

Available now, ESR's protective cases for iPad 2019 include:

Yippee Smart Trifold Case

Glossy folio cover with auto sleep/wake

Stable tri-fold stand that props up the iPad to 65° for viewing or 30° for typing

Scratch and fingerprint resistant

Full-coverage protection with precise cutouts for ports and camera

Available in: Black, Blue, Rosegold, Gray (more colors coming soon)

Yippee Hard Shell

Slim-fit back cover compatible with Apple's smart keyboard

Scratch and fingerprint resistant

Non-slip matte finish

Maximum back and side protection with precise cutouts for ports

Available in: Clear

Rebound Smart Trifold Case

Smooth rubberized folio cover with auto sleep/wake

Premium shock-absorbing soft TPU back with air-cushioned corners

Stable tri-fold stand that props up the iPad at 65° for viewing, or 30° for typing

Full-coverage protection

Available in: Black, Blue, Rosegold, Green (more colors coming soon)

Rebound Pencil iPad Case

Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Smooth rubberized folio cover with auto sleep/wake

Premium shock-absorbing soft TPU back with air-cushioned corners

Stable tri-fold stand that props up the iPad at 65° for viewing, or 30° for typing

Full-coverage protection

Available in: Black, Blue. Compatible with the iPad Air only

Urban Premium Folio Case

Apple Pencil holder

Modern knitted fabric or unique wood-grain faux leather exterior

Heat-dissipating hollowed-out pure polycarbonate back plate

Folio cover with auto sleep/wake and adjustable stand

Full-coverage protection

Available in: Knight, Twilight, Charcoal, Sky

Marble Trifold Case

Sophisticated marble-style exterior

Smart folio cover with auto sleep/wake

Stable tri-fold stand that props up the iPad at 65° for viewing or 30° for typing

Full-coverage protection

Available in White Sierra

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with the vision of creating electronics accessories that make life easier, ESR is now well established globally with over 50 million customers. Best-sellers like the ESR Yippee iPad Case and ESR Slim Clear Soft TPU Case ensure a firm foundation for growth while the company continues creating more high-quality products, including chargers, earphones, car accessories, and more.

For more details, visit www.esrgear.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836869/ESR_ipad_cases.jpg