GH Capital, Inc.: World of Lockers Inc. Hires IPO Advisory Firm GH Capital

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ), a diversified holding company, today announced its signing of another IPO advisory agreement with World of Lockers Inc. World of Lockers estimates revenue of $8 million for 2019.

GH Capital CEO Bill Bollander, commented, "World of Lockers has a fantastic and attractive business model. We are pleased to be working with their management team, and to get the company publicly traded in the U.S."

This transaction represents another milestone for GH Capital in regards to its clear structured business plan for 2019. The Company's business is continuing to work towards a successful 2019.

World of Lockers Inc., is more than just a locker, it offers intelligent indoor and, above all, outdoor safe systems worldwide. Thanks to its complete digitization and automation, these high-tech lockers can be used as service-boxes that allow flexible delivery and acceptance of goods, packages, etc. at any time. For the first time, a variety of services can be intelligently linked to a locker system via various software interfaces. The high-tech boxes provide the most innovative solution to parcel service providers as well as online dealers and retailers to meet their customers' growing mobility needs. In addition, anyone can rent lockers, keyless and code-based around the clock to keep their valuables until they're available to retrieve them. These high-tech boxes will be set-up at high-frequency locations such as filling stations, supermarkets and shopping malls worldwide and will be successfully positioned as a highlight advertising medium. World of Lockers markets both the entire safe as advertising space and additional advertising. The company generates a second significant income stream from advertising revenues in addition to the locker rental.

World of Lockers Inc. CEO and President Tom Zein, commented, "GH Capital is the perfect fit for us by guiding and helping us to achieve our goals. The advisory and management team is very professional and experienced in this field and we are excited to get started."

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC ) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please visit: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov .

