Digital Marketing Company Executive Digital LLC and J. Reed Consulting Group LLC Announce a New Partnership

J. Reed Consulting offers consulting C-level services as well as company management, enterprise digital marketing, advertising, operations, event planning, branding, creative services, public relations and talent partnerships

NORTH MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Executive Digital LLC, a company that provides digital marketing services, has just announced a new partnership with J. Reed Consulting Group LLC.

"Executive Digital is pleased to expand its offerings through a new partnership with J. Reed Consulting Group," said Aleksandar Sasha Jovicic, CEO of Executive Digital "We have seen our customers' needs expand over the course of years from digital marketing to encompass additional business services for a 360 degree approach for any business including C-level services and category expansion beyond digital marketing including public relations, advertising, event planning and creative services."

"The J. Reed Consulting Group team is excited to partner with Executive Digital, expanding beyond our fully integrated digital marketing and business consulting expertise to all other divisions of marketing and business operations to help create a unified and singular strategy to help businesses grow and expand in synergy," said Joshua Reed, Founder of J. Reed Consulting Group. "We have seen tremendous results when businesses are able to have their marketing partners work in tandem with all other departments to amalgamate brand vision and execute strategy seamlessly and more effectively across all verticals-whether we are working in fashion, design or industries across the board."

"As the need grows for true, strategic search engine optimization, social media, content creation and digital ecosystems development in aligning with all other marketing and operational components of a highly effective and results-oriented business model, Executive Digital and J. Reed Consulting Group innovate brand strategies by merging digital and all business operations in synergy," Jovicic said.

About Executive Digital LLC:

Executive Digital LLC is a top digital marketing agency, operating from nine offices with more than 120 employees throughout the United States, UAE and Serbia. Executive Digital LLC delivers digital marketing services based on deep industry knowledge and their longtime status as digital experts in their respective realms of the industry. As the nation's premier group of digital experts, they offer complete and advanced digital marketing solutions in the SEO, Social Media, Paid media, Web Development, Visual/Creative Arts and Lead Generation disciplines. Numerous corporations have utilized their complete marketing systems for over a decade, serving almost 150,000 clients across the nation. For more information, please visit https://executive-digital.com/.

About J. Reed Consulting Group LLC:

J. Reed Consulting Group offers C-level consulting services as well as company management, traditional marketing, enterprise digital marketing, SEO, social media, advertising, operations, public relations, and talent partnerships. J. Reed Consulting provides services for all marketing and C-level outsourced company needs. For further information please visit www.jreedconsultinggroup.com.

