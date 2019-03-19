MusclePharm Corporation: MusclePharm Embarks on Executive Search for Chief Operating Officer

Strengthens Sales Leadership Team with Addition of Senior Vice President Sales, FDM and National Sales Director, Convenience

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / MusclePharm® Corporation (OTCQB: MSLP) ("MusclePharm" or the "Company"), a scientifically driven, performance-lifestyle sports nutrition company, today announced that it has embarked on a C-Level search for a Chief Operating Officer and has bolstered its sales leadership team with the addition of Justin Roberts and Jeremy Lawson as Senior Vice President of Sales, FDM and National Sales Director - Convenience, respectively.

The role of Chief Operating Officer will be a significant placement as this individual will be the Company's second-in-command, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. This individual will oversee the daily operations of the Company while creating and implementing strategies targeting extensive and sustainable profitable growth.

"After taking a deeper dive into the Operations over the last several months, it is become apparent that we need a strong operator at the Executive level to focus on supply chain optimization and overall cost efficiencies to help drive MusclePharm to the next level," expressed Ryan Drexler, Chairman, CEO and President of MusclePharm. "With the additions in Sales leadership, we are positioning MusclePharm for tremendous growth in the future."

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Sales, FDM, Mr. Roberts will be responsible for leading business development and strategic planning with the country's leading retailers across multiple channels. Mr. Roberts brings with him a strong and tenured career in CPG business development leadership and a diversified omni-channel sales leadership experience across Grocery, Drug, Mass, Natural, Food Service, Convenience and Specialty. Most recently, Mr. Roberts served as Vice President of Sales for Fit Joy and Senior Director of Business Development for Nutrabolt, playing critical roles in the growth and expansion of the Cellucor brand. Mr. Roberts earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Texas A&M University.

As National Sales Director, Convenience, Mr. Lawson will be spearheading the business development and strategic sales efforts for MusclePharm's nutrition bars as well as future "on the go" innovations for the Convenience Store Channel. With more and more consumers seeking healthier and convenient snacking options, the Convenience Store channel is capitalizing on this emerging trend by aggressively expanding their assortments to accommodate this demand. Mr. Lawson has spent the last 13 years of his career in the Convenience Channel in both Canada and the US with a focus on operations, franchise and purchasing - 5 years with Petro-Canada and the last 8 years with Circle K as Category Manager for Food Service, Confectionary, Salty Snacks, Packaged Sweets and Nutrition. Mr. Lawson earned his Associates Degree in Business and Business Analytics from Trent University - Peterborough, Ontario.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, helping athletes everywhere achieve goals related to strength, lean muscle growth, endurance, weight-loss, rapid recovery, athletic performance and general wellness. For more information, visit www.musclepharm.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

