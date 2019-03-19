Uptick Newswire Hosts US Nuclear Corp. on the Stock Day Podcast to Address Solving the Medical Isotope Shortage

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp. (OTC PINK: UCLE) ("the Company"), a company that designs, manufactures, and markets branded, full line radiation and chemical detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry and for emerging technological processes such as Thorium and Molten Salt (MSR) reactor technologies both domestically and internationally. CEO, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking why medical isotopes for diagnostic cancer scans and treatments are being withheld. Goldstein explained that there is a 40%-50% shortage of medical isotopes, which make many of the necessary cancer related scans possible. This is preventing patients from getting the care that they need, as doctors are forced to utilize less effective methods.

Consequently, the government has awarded 60 million dollars to eight companies in an effort to produce new sources for medical isotopes. One of those companies is MIFTEC, which the Company has 10% ownership of, as well as exclusive manufacturing rights for their isotope generators.

Jolly then asked how the Company got involved with MIFTEC. Goldstein explained that MIFTEC utilizes more advanced and even safer technology than its competitors. MIFTEC is also unique in the fact that they are developing a modular system, which means it is a smaller solution that can be more easily installed. Goldstein added that the technology from MIFTEC is scalable, making it more efficient in solving the current medical isotope shortage.

Jolly then asked about the Company's outlook for 2019. Goldstein stated, "We did just under $4 million in revenues this year and next year we're projecting $5.5 million in shipments. We're finding that our products are catching on very well.". He added that the Company offers many advanced instruments that are in high demand.

To close the interview, Goldstein shared that the Company is strong and growing. He also shared that given the stock's undervalued price, it is an excellent time for shareholders to consider investing.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a fully reporting, publicly traded company on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board, traded under the ticker symbol UCLE. The Company's operations are principally engaged through its subsidiaries, operating two leading nuclear radiation detection companies, Overhoff Technology Corp. and Optron Scientific Company Inc. The Company designs, manufactures and markets branded, full line radiation detection and specialized advanced tritium technology for the nuclear energy industry and for emerging technological processes such as Thorium and Molten Salt (MSR) reactor technologies both domestically and internationally to customers such as United States Government Agencies, the U.S. Military, Homeland Security, Scientific Laboratories, Universities, Hospitals, nuclear reactor facilities in the United States, China, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, Russia and others.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

