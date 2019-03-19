GenTech Holdings, Inc. Announces its Entry into the Billion Dollar Hemp Sector

GTEH sets out its three-year plan towards significant revenues

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / GenTech Holdings, Inc. announces today that has begun to make progress in its exciting 'Hemp Products and Manufacturing strategic Delivery plan'. GenTech Holdings, Inc. state that they are on a three-year trajectory that will see them launch new branding, make strategic acquisitions and deliver its own branded CDB oil throughout 2019 and into 2021.

According to "www.votehemp.com," the 2017 market for Hemp was buoyant with 13% of the $820m US market being made up of Consumer textiles, CBD making up 23% of that market and Food being 17%. They project that CBD oil derived products will exceed $646 million alone by 2022.

"We are now in the Hemp Sector" announced David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech, "and as we make progress, I will share important news with you. Our intention is to make an initial set of acquisitions that will give us a base to work from and help us to establish a brand that will be recognized as a leading player in the sector. I will announce acquisitions as they are finalized in the coming days and weeks."

GenTech announces that they are looking to enter the Apparel space and then, shortly after, the Consumer Goods sectors of the Hemp industry. Their intention is to continue to build a strong Board that can go into the Growing market in the second half of the year with the acquisition of land ready for the growing of Hemp and producing CBD oils and products; all under their own brand.

The Company is expecting to announce to the market a key strategic acquisition this month, to begin unveiling its branding in early April and to be announcing additional expert Board members by May.

Shareholders are also asked to find GenTech Holdings, Inc. on Twitter ™ (https://twitter.com/GenTechHoldings).

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc.is an alternative reporting company on the OTC:US market, trading under the symbol GTEH. With a history in developing games and apps for mobile and PC's in the entertainment industry, GenTech Holdings, Inc. is currently branching out into alternate revenue streams and are starting to roll out their Hemp Strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Contact: invest@gentech.group

Web: www.gentechholdings.com

SOURCE: GenTech Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539375/GenTech-Holdings-Inc-Announces-its-Entry-into-the-Billion-Dollar-Hemp-Sector