Visual Healthcare Corp.: Visual Healthcare Corp Announces Shareholder Update

New Management, No Reverse Split, and Dynamic Business Plan Lead Turnaround Efforts

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC PINK: VSHC) announces it has been acquired by LTN Capital Ventures, LLC. VSHC has signed new and revised board resolutions that officially create new management and approves the new direction of the Company. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO, states, 'We are excited about the new direction of VSHC and we are confident that our management team will efficiently fulfill the requirements of restructuring the company to create maximum shareholder value. There are many administrative tasks to accomplish that will take some time but we will expedite these items quickly so that we can move forward on our acquisition strategy. Additionally, I want to report to our shareholders that we do not plan on a reverse split for the foreseeable future.'

LTN Capital Ventures plans to create a diversified oil & gas solutions provider by rolling up several companies that offer complementary products and services. Hi-Alloy Valve will be the first of many. Our first set of acquisition targets had approximately $15MM revenue in 2018. We are targeting over $100MM in combined revenue long term once all acquisitions are complete. In the coming weeks we will diligently work to: get current with OTC Markets, explore opportunities to cancel the stock of old management, and implement a stock buy-back program. We believe these steps will create a solid base for rapid growth and help build long-term shareholder value.

We would also like to take this opportunity to introduce you to our new leadership team:

Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO

Mr. Linh Nguyen, a University of Houston Industrial Management graduate, is currently President of Velocity Manufacturing Corporation, a precision CNC machine shop located in Houston, Texas, which specializes in supplying manufactured components primarily for the oil and gas industry. He is also partner in two Houston area restaurants: Aka Sushi House and Tiger Den. Mr. Nguyen's past experience and achievements include being a Regional Vice President with Primerica Financial Services where he worked with clients to help them become debt free and financially independent.

Mr. Luis Beita, President

Mr. Luis Beita currently serves as CEO of Hi-Alloy Valve. Mr. Beita previously served as Director for Latin America with a North American valve manufacturer, opening markets and establishing brands in various countries including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. In the past, Mr. Beita has held management positions with prominent multinationals such as Darlington & Simpson Rolling Mills, a subsidiary British Steel, and Sumitomo Corporation, one of Japan's top 5 trading companies.



Mr. Long Nguyen, COO

Mr. Long Nguyen is currently the Vice President and General Manager of Velocity Manufacturing Corporation, a precision CNC machine shop in Houston, Texas, which specializes in manufacturing components mainly for the oil and gas industry. Mr. Nguyen, a graduate of Texas A&M University, oversees the daily operations at Velocity. He is also an Eagle Scout and serves as an advisor for a Rover Scout group in Houston, Texas, offering school and career advice to young Scouts.

About LTN Capital Ventures

LTN Capital invests in emerging growth companies in the energy, oil & gas, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Our management team is comprised of executives with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has executed contracts with global reach. The company's growth plan is to not only expand its business revenues but will also grow through acquisition roll-up of complementary businesses in the energy sector.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.ltncap.com -- also follow VSHC at https://twitter.com/LTNCap.

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve (HAV) is a leading supplier of valves for various energy industries. The primary focus of the company is on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. HAV is a certified ISO 9001 and API Q1 company that serve the global energy market by delivering high quality valves with exceptional turnaround time.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit - www.hialloyvalve.com or contact the Company directly at 1-713-856-9777. Make sure to follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hialloyvalve.

