InterestSpring LLC: FinestGlasses is Now Offering Complimentary Prescription Glasses to their Valued Customers

Customers Can Choose From Several Styles with 1.50 to 1.57 Index Lenses

SAN GABRIEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / The founders of FinestGlasses, an online glasses store that features a wide selection of fashionable frames, are pleased to announce that they are now offering free prescription glasses and lenses to their customers.

To learn more about FinestGlasses and how to purchase eyeglasses online, please check out https://www.finestglasses.com/.

The free frame and lenses come in a number of styles for men, women and children, including the Vista First 1073 Stainless Steel Women's Optical Glasses. The complimentary eyeglasses come with 1.50 to 1.57 index single vision lenses and also include a microfiber cleaning cloth and a case.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of FinestGlasses understand that while many people should wear glasses in order to see better, they may not be able to afford pricey frames and lenses. This inspired them to offer a selection of free prescription glasses and lenses, and help people to get the eyeglasses that they need.

'Here at FinestGlasses, glasses are given out all year long,' the spokesperson noted, adding that in addition to this generous offer, they also have other interesting deals people will want to join in on like safety, bifocals, progressive, photochromic, and other lens promotions.

To make the process of buying eyeglasses as easy as possible, FinestGlasses also offers an innovative 'Try On' feature that allows anyone to virtually put a pair of their stylish and attractive sunglasses or prescription eyeglasses on a picture of their face that they submit to the website. The computer system will define specific points on the person's face, including the gap between the pupils, so that it can identify the best and most suitable frames for the consumer.

No matter which style of eyeglasses or sunglasses people select at FinestGlasses, they can rest assured that they are getting only the highest quality glasses that money can buy. For additional savings, FinestGlasses is now offering a 20% off discount to their customers - simply enter in the code finestglasses during checkout to receive the savings.

'We are a manufacturer-direct distributor, which means that we have the straightest access to whatever prescription glasses and sunglasses are in trend,' the spokesperson noted, adding that this is also the main reason why their eyeglasses are affordable; they're priced so decently they can give market prices a run for their money.

About FinestGlasses:

FinestGlasses is an online glasses store that has been open for 15 years. For more information, please visit https://www.finestglasses.com/.

FinestGlasses

318 S. San Gabriel Blvd., Suite A

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Contact:

David

service@FinestGlasses.com

626-739-3688

SOURCE: FinestGlasses

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539459/FinestGlasses-is-Now-Offering-Complimentary-Prescription-Glasses-to-their-Valued-Customers