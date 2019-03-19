The "Professional Skin Care: Germany Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the German market for skin care products sold through beauty institutes, spas, salons, and physicians' offices, focusing on key trends, skin care concerns, developments by each channel, the competitive landscape, and future outlook.

Key Topics Covered

OVERVIEW

Market sales and growth; key developments.

PRODUCT SALES

Sales and growth by take-home vs. back-bar, face vs. body, skin concern (e.g., aging, hyperpigmentation, acne), and product type (specialty treatments/serums, moisturizers, masks, and peels).

BEAUTY INSTITUTES AND SALONS

Sales, growth, number of outlets, and related analysis for traditional beauty institutes, hair salons, and other types of beauty institutes.

MEDICAL CARE PROVIDERS

Sales, growth, number of outlets, and related analysis for plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other dispensing physicians.

SPAS

Sales, growth, number of outlets, and related analysis for spas, hotel/resort spas, destination spas, and others.

RETAIL

Sales, growth, and related analysis for key retail outlets including department stores, the Internet, home shopping networks, specialty stores, and pharmacies/parapharmacies.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sales and growth for the leading 10 professional skin care brands in Germany; rankings by channel; brand profiles for the top five brands.

OUTLOOK

Five-year forecasts for take-home vs. back-bar, purchase channel, and top five brands.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ggfv9d/professional_skin?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005493/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Skin Care Products