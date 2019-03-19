Metso Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on March 19, 2019 at 2:50 p.m. EET





Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso Corporation.

On March 15, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s aggregate holding in Metso fell below the 5 percent threshold and amounted to 7,006,717 shares or 4.66 percent of Metso's shares and votes. BlackRock, Inc.'s holding through financial instruments in Metso Corporation amounted to 532,381 shares, which corresponds to 0.35 percent of the total amount of Metso's shares. On March 15, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso Corporation amounted to 7,539,098 or 5.01 percent of Metso's shares and votes. Metso's total number of shares and voting rights is 150,348,256.



BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached 4.66% 0.35% 5.01% Position of previous notification 5.02% 0.76% 5.79%

A: Shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN Code Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 7) FI0009007835 7,006,717 4.66% SUBTOTAL A 7,006,717 4.66% B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise Period Physical of cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 190,643 0.12% CDF N/A N/A Cash 341,738 0.22% SUBTOTAL B 532,381 0.35%



Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

