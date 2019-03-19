Edison Investment Research - Consumer Support Services - Food & Drink - PureCircle: PureCircle's H119 results highlight the ongoing evolution in the company: sales declined 5%, partly due to phasing of deliveries, but also due to adoption of the superior-tasting, higher-margin Reb M product cannibalising the base business. Gross margins were up 240bp as a result of Reb M contributing positively to the mix. The innovation pipeline continues to strengthen and the company is well positioned to capitalise on the continued shift away from sugar and towards natural sweeteners.ISIN: BMG7300G1096

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...