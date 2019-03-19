EquipNet Celebrates 20 Successful Years in Business

CANTON, Massachusetts, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, EquipNet is celebrating 20 years in business. The company has a focus on pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, food & beverage, personal care, as well as electronics and industrial manufacturing markets. EquipNet offers a broad range of services for the effective tracking, redeployment, sales or purchasing of second-hand capital assets, helping its clients generate a significant amount of previously unidentified funds from laboratory instrumentation and manufacturing equipment that have been sitting idle.

Taken individually, the company's services help customers meet challenges such as tracking and redeploying assets within a company's enterprise that it can no longer use, needing to buy equipment quickly and economically, and moving machinery around the globe. When combined, these and other EquipNet services provide a comprehensive and seamless asset management program to maximize investment recovery.

Roger Gallo, President and CEO said, "It's a great milestone for EquipNet. It's gratifying to see the positive financial impact that EquipNet has made on to our clients' bottom line while significantly contributing to landfill avoidance efforts on a global scale."

Twenty years on, EquipNet has grown from two people in a crowded back room of borrowed space, to now more than 150 people in over 20 locations through North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. EquipNet provides full asset management programs to some of the biggest corporations in the world, including Novartis, Unilever, Teva, Mars Wrigley, Tesla, and many others.

About EquipNet

EquipNet is a leading provider of proactive asset management solutions and services to leading corporations in the food, beverage, electronics, industrial, pharmaceutical, chemical, and personal care industries. EquipNet's vision is to revolutionize the way companies manage their surplus assets by maximizing financial returns and minimizing the risks associated with idle capital assets. If you have surplus you are looking to sell, or are looking for pre-owned equipment at an affordable price, visit us at www.EquipNet.com.

