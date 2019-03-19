Smart Edge Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Multi-access Edge Computing Platform that Enables Reliable Access to Enterprise Applications at the Edge

The platform provides analytics, caching computation, and traffic routing built on micro servers, and boasts high encryption and data integrity

SANTA CLARA, California, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American market for edge intelligence platforms for enterprises, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Smart Edge with the 2019 North American Technology Innovation Award. Smart Edge's multi-access edge computing (MEC) platform empowers enterprises to provide differentiated services such as optimized, high-priority content and applications at the edge. Its software and hardware (MEC Controller and MEC Appliance) are important tools for offering enterprises real-time insights about their applications at the edge, while minimizing latency issues and controlling network bandwidth.

"Smart Edge's innovative MEC platform makes available the data center's computation or processing power, storage, and networking capabilities on-premise, across the enterprise. The MEC computing model decentralizes the network and helps any enterprise or mobile operator place a cloud at the network edge, closer to the customer," said Naga Avinash, Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst. "Built on low-latency edge cloud services architecture, the platform transfers applications to and from the cloud quickly. In addition, the MEC approach lets applications be deployed across the network instead of being run in the data center, thereby reducing or eliminating the cost to maintain and operate energy-consuming data centers."

Smart Edge's MEC Controller and MEC Appliance can use COTS hardware requested by respective customers, but can also leverage high-performing Intel scalable processors with a specific Intel-provided small footprint with a cabinet depth of less than 18 inches, which is configurable for a classic rack mount or can function as a stand-alone unit. The Smart Edge Appliance hosts virtualized network functions for customer enterprise services and can leverage customer-preferred CDN providers, or Smart Edge can provide content delivery network (CDN) intelligence for caching and distributing content. Meanwhile, the Smart Edge MEC Controller is a cloud-like, software-defined centralized management platform. The controller supports both applications and networking. The platform simplifies the integration with 3GPP CUPS and gateway functionality. The controller is a core platform that interacts and manages the Smart Edge nodes and applications.

Importantly, the MEC appliances provide security with fast encryption powered by Intel QuickAssist Technology, accelerating security and data compression tasks by offloading data to hardware that can optimize the functions. Smart Edge can host cloud-based applications using MEC servers, including retail marketing and operations, heavy enterprise applications involving machine-to-machine (M2M) learning, Internet of Things (IoT), connected vehicles, and augmented reality (AR) games. By deploying Smart Edge's MEC platform, customers can improve application performance, accelerate responsiveness, decrease data transmission costs, lower risks, and leverage context-aware content.

"Smart Edge's MEC solution helps customers in various sectors distinguish themselves in the way that they use Smart Edge-based services to improve their customer engagement. For instance, it allows retailers to present new services and a positive customer experience through location-based, personalized ads and offers signage and next-generation immersive technologies," noted Avinash. "The optimum utilization of MEC networking, combined with Intel technologies, will enable Smart Edge to evolve from a start-up to a high-growth edge computing company that delivers secure, low-latency applications at the network's edge."

