Software Industry Veteran to Streamline Global Operations and Drive Continued Growth

Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, today announced that enterprise software industry veteran Thomas Sønderby has joined the Company as its first ever chief operating officer (COO).

Sønderby joins the company as it looks to build on momentum from 2018, one of its most successful years ever, during which it delivered a fresh vision for the future, an influx of new customers and multiple new product releases adding value for clients. Sønderby is tasked with formalizing a unified global infrastructure that will build on this momentum by facilitating enhanced execution in delivery of the next chapter of innovative solutions and services, drive exponential growth for the company and enable transformative business outcomes for customers in the years ahead.

Sønderby's career in the enterprise software industry spans three continents and more than 15 years, during which he has held a range of global leadership positions in go-to-market strategy, direct and indirect sales and ecosystem management. Sønderby brings to Stibo Systems deep expertise in running software companies and managing business ecosystems at a global scale, including large organizations like Oracle and SAP.

"We are excited to have Thomas join Stibo Systems and our Global Leadership Team as we begin executing on our next era of growth and innovation," said Stibo Systems CEO Niels Stenfeldt. "His background in sales, business ecosystems and global operations ties in nicely with our plans for the next stage of our global initiatives and overall business objectives streamlining our execution for the near term and enabling strategic transformation for the longer term as well."

Reporting directly to the CEO, Sønderby will be responsible for ensuring Stibo Systems processes and systems are coordinated and linked across the company's various internal and externally facing functions (e.g., presales, training and partnerships) leveraging best practices globally and executing as one team across all regions. Amongst his responsibilities, Sønderby will be responsible for the Human Resources function, as well as ensuring global focus in the efforts of the Stibo Systems Academy, which supports the education of customers, partners and the entire Stibo Systems ecosystem. He will also lead the company's soon-to-be-announced Global Partner Program.

"Joining the experienced and dynamic leadership team at an industry-leading company like Stibo Systems, poised to lead a vibrant and dynamically growing market, is a unique opportunity that you can only hope for," said Sønderby. "The timing, and everything about the company our people, our solutions, our partners, and most of all our customers makes me extremely excited and confident that great things await us in the coming year."

For more information on Stibo Systems and to meet key executives, visit us at our Connect Conference in Copenhagen May 21-23, 2019, or in Chicago Oct. 6-9, 2019. For more information on Connect, visit https://www.stibosystems.com/connect. For more events where you can find Stibo Systems, visit https://www.stibosystems.com/company/live-digital-and-industry-events.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005112/en/

Contacts:

Gary Frazier

Director, AR PR

Stibo Systems

+1-678-784-5944

gafr@stibosystems.com