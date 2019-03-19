This Year's Theme is "Copyright in the Digital Age Effects on the Lawful Use of Specialist Literature in Companies and Public Authorities"

Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RightsDirect, announce German Copyright Day on 26 March 2019 at FIZ Karlsruhe in Karlsruhe, Germany.

At this one-day, free informational event centered around copyright compliance, presenters include:

Fabian Rack, FIZ Karlsruhe: Intellectual property rights in distributed information infrastructures a new research area at FIZ Karlsruhe.

Dr. Martin Schaefer, BOEHMERT BOEHMERT: An extra license for the digital use of specialized literature.

Joerg Weizendoerfer, RightsDirect: Challenge Copyright The collective license is the solution.

Vanessa Kapfer-Gördes, FIZ Karlsruhe: Fast and copyright-compliant document delivery with AutoDoc.

Dagmar Möller, Head of Literature and Licensing Services, Fresenius SE Co. and Managing Director of Hyginus Publisher: Copyright issues and the copyright license in everyday business.

ABOUT COPYRIGHT CLEARANCE CENTER

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) builds unique solutions that connect content and rights in contextually relevant ways through software and professional services. CCC helps people navigate vast amounts of data to discover actionable insights, enabling them to innovate and make informed decisions. CCC, with its subsidiaries RightsDirectandIxxus, collaborates with customers to advance how data and information is integrated, accessed, and shared while setting the standard for effective copyright solutions that accelerate knowledge and power innovation. CCC is headquartered in Danvers, Mass., with offices across North America, Europe and Asia. To learn more about CCC, visit www.copyright.com.

ABOUT RIGHTSDIRECT

RightsDirect provides content workflow, document delivery and rights licensing solutions that allow companies around the world to use, share and store content while simplifying copyright compliance. Working with partners around the world, RightsDirect offers sophisticated solutions tailored to the needs of national and global organizations. RightsDirect is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Copyright Clearance Center based in Amsterdam with presence in Tokyo and Munich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005179/en/

Contacts:

Craig Sender

Director, Public Relations

csender@copyright.com

978-646-2605