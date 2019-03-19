Transaction Network Services (TNS) is expanding its product portfolio in France by purchasing the assets of Paris-based OpSiSe SAS.

Through the acquisition, TNS increases its portfolio of value-added services with the OpSiSe set of online tools, reporting and mobile application capabilities, all of which complement TNS' comprehensive global payment network services.

"We're delighted to be making this significant investment in our French business," said Bill Versen, Chief Product Officer at TNS. "The OpSiSe solution is information rich which will enable our payments clients to manage and monitor point-of-sale (POS) terminal estates more effectively, better analyze transaction flows, and service their merchant customers at a much higher level."

The OpSiSe solution is based on an innovative API-based convergence platform which helps digitize commerce for merchants. It does this by connecting POS terminals, eCommerce websites and CRM systems to the merchant's smart devices, allowing payment data to be securely accessed and evaluated by other tools and services. With a wealth of information at their fingertips, French merchants can simplify the management of their payments infrastructure and grow their business with the additional customer data insights they gain.

Roger Mechri, TNS' General Manager for France, Benelux and DACH, said: "Prior to this acquisition we partnered with OpSiSe on various customer opportunities with French payments customers, so we understand the value this solution offers to the payments market. We are excited about the growth potential of OpSiSe now that it has the global backing of our organization."

Founded in 1990, TNS is a trusted partner to the payments industry and offers a broad portfolio of solutions, including secure and resilient transaction delivery services that are used by many of the top banks, transaction processors and ATM deployers around the world.

The organization has secured a strong payments heritage, providing services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). TNS' secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

